SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 173,360 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,940 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 173,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 36.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.87.

Read Our Latest Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of KRC opened at $38.26 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $535,550.40. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $597,082.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at $524,978.68. This trade represents a 53.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,958. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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