SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 182,530 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,343 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 182,530 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 635,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,884 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,097 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,013 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 34.74%.The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.37 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust's payout ratio is 87.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Read Our Latest Report on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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