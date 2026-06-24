SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 204,055 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,224 shares of the company's stock after selling 204,055 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Datadog worth $36,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Datadog by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,961,496,000 after buying an additional 956,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 197,816 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Arete Research lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $220.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.46, a PEG ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.92, for a total transaction of $4,418,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $362,308.80. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total transaction of $26,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,473,073.60. The trade was a 88.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,412,140 shares of company stock worth $296,790,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here