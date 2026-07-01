SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 216,328 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 216,328 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 199 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company's stock.

Get JBHT alerts: Sign Up

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $289.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $265.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.69. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $293.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus set a $285.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 703 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.13, for a total transaction of $200,446.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $225,252.70. This represents a 47.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,045.04. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider J.B. Hunt Transport Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and J.B. Hunt Transport Services wasn't on the list.

While J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here