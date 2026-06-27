SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 217,204 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,102 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 217,204 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $193.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $208.14. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $192.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here