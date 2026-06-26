SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,836 Shares of Enova International, Inc. $ENVA

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,139 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 29,836 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.44% of Enova International worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,268 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Enova International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,625 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company's stock.

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Enova International Price Performance

ENVA stock opened at $221.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.42, a current ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.21. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $875.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Enova International's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other Enova International news, CEO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,852 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,378,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,945 shares in the company, valued at $21,576,847.50. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Goodyear sold 6,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $1,034,844.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,416,339.20. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,882 shares of company stock valued at $19,757,389. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Enova International from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $198.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enova International

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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