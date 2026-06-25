SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,959 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,226 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $24,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $323.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $349.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,476.42 and a beta of 3.73. The company's 50 day moving average price is $272.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529,193.48. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.36.

Get Our Latest Report on BE

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here