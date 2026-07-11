SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 34,102 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. $CMP

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP - Free Report) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,126 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 34,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 64,840 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $7,529,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Compass Minerals International from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Compass Minerals International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMP

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 0.55%.The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $418.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a global producer of essential mineral-based products, primarily known for its salt and plant nutrition portfolios. The company's deicing salts are used by municipalities and commercial customers across North America to maintain safer roadways in winter months. In addition, its water conditioning salts serve both residential and industrial users, supporting water treatment systems that remove hard minerals to protect plumbing and equipment.

Beyond conventional salt products, Compass Minerals has developed a specialty plant nutrition business focused on sulfate of potash (SOP), a premium fertilizer that provides both potassium and sulfur to crops.

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