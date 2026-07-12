SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 49,651 Shares of BKV Corporation $BKV

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV - Free Report) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,651 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in BKV were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKV. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of BKV by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,701 shares of the company's stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new stake in BKV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BKV by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,539 shares of the company's stock worth $15,114,000 after buying an additional 160,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of BKV by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 461,657 shares of the company's stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 121,082 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of BKV in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered BKV from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BKV from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BKV from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BKV from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKV

BKV Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of BKV traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 810,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. BKV Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.03.

BKV (NYSE:BKV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $432.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. BKV had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BKV Corporation will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BKV

In other news, insider Eric S. Jacobsen sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 227,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,698.27. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company's stock.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

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