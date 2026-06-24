SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 613,737 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461,986 shares of the company's stock after selling 613,737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Kenvue worth $42,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 219.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,481 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 66,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,873,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Kenvue's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Report on KVUE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Further Reading

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