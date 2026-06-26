SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,801 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,919 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 8,801 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.20% of Pool worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Pool by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.95 per share, with a total value of $1,759,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,002.60. This represents a 33.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Hope purchased 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.41 per share, for a total transaction of $90,206.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,039.98. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,042,747 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $261.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $207.38 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.68 and a twelve month high of $345.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50 day moving average is $196.47 and its 200 day moving average is $220.20.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Pool's payout ratio is 47.84%.

Pool News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest data showed 0 shares short as of June 25, with no meaningful change from the prior period. That suggests there is currently little bearish short pressure on the stock. Pool Corporation stock and news page

Recent short-interest data showed as of June 25, with no meaningful change from the prior period. That suggests there is currently little bearish short pressure on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: No new earnings, guidance, acquisition, or analyst update was included in the latest articles for Pool Corporation, so there is no obvious fundamental catalyst explaining the move today.

No new earnings, guidance, acquisition, or analyst update was included in the latest articles for Pool Corporation, so there is no obvious fundamental catalyst explaining the move today. Neutral Sentiment: The other headlines in the feed about “reflecting pool” incidents, litigation, and unrelated company announcements are not connected to Pool Corporation and should not be viewed as drivers of POOL stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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