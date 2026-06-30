SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,756 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. $WCC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in WESCO International were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 686,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,222,000 after buying an additional 111,930 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1,674.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 88,645 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 83,650 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 186,012 shares of the technology company's stock worth $45,506,000 after buying an additional 79,612 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 364,502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $89,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $17,545,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $334.56.

Read Our Latest Report on WCC

WESCO International Stock Performance

WESCO International stock opened at $340.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $349.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.20. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Akash Khurana sold 4,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,436,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,225.75. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 31,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.44, for a total transaction of $11,516,418.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,767,576.72. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $51,846,641. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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