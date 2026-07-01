SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,446 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 25,448 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,845 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.9%

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $134.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.30 and a twelve month high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $635.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.22 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm's revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Houlihan Lokey's dividend payout ratio is 45.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLI. Weiss Ratings cut Houlihan Lokey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $941,378.90. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $941,378.90. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report).

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