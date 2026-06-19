SG Trading Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. Micron Technology comprises 0.8% of SG Trading Solutions LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,149.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $733.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $525.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $660.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $913.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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