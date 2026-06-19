SG Trading Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,705 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $91.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day moving average of $95.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $778,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,926,868. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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