SG Trading Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 21,921 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,921 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 685.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,068,882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $325.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Phillip Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

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About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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