SG Trading Solutions LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,339 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,676,000 after purchasing an additional 81,635 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,886 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $104,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $40,855,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Walmart by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,343 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,638,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 674,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $84,162,384.08. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 117,246 shares of company stock worth $14,493,147 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $117.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average of $122.04. The company has a market capitalization of $932.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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