SG Trading Solutions LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,855 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 7,463 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company's stock.

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Progressive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Positive Sentiment: May 2026 results showed solid underwriting and growth: net premiums written rose 6%, net premiums earned increased 10%, net income jumped 36%, and the combined ratio improved to 82.1 from 86.9, signaling stronger profitability and pricing discipline. Progressive Reports May 2026 Results

May 2026 results showed solid underwriting and growth: net premiums written rose 6%, net premiums earned increased 10%, net income jumped 36%, and the combined ratio improved to 82.1 from 86.9, signaling stronger profitability and pricing discipline. Positive Sentiment: Policies in force rose 8% year over year to 39.97 million, with personal auto and direct auto leading growth, which supports future premium volume. Progressive Reports May 2026 Results

Policies in force rose 8% year over year to 39.97 million, with personal auto and direct auto leading growth, which supports future premium volume. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $210 from $208, and Bank of America lowered its target to $313 from $331 while keeping a Buy rating, leaving analysts broadly constructive despite valuation shifts. Analyst price target updates

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $210 from $208, and Bank of America lowered its target to $313 from $331 while keeping a Buy rating, leaving analysts broadly constructive despite valuation shifts. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced a planned leadership transition, with Personal Lines President Pat Callahan set to retire in January 2027 and internal promotions filling key roles. The move suggests continuity, but it also introduces some management-change uncertainty. Progressive Announces Management Changes

The company announced a planned leadership transition, with Personal Lines President Pat Callahan set to retire in January 2027 and internal promotions filling key roles. The move suggests continuity, but it also introduces some management-change uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary and list appearances, including coverage calling Progressive undervalued and attracting investor attention, may be helping sentiment, but they do not change fundamentals by themselves. 5 Most Undervalued NYSE Stocks to Invest In

Separate commentary and list appearances, including coverage calling Progressive undervalued and attracting investor attention, may be helping sentiment, but they do not change fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst and market commentary remains mixed, including an underweight view from Morgan Stanley and broader debate over whether current strength is already priced in. Seeking Alpha commentary

Progressive Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:PGR opened at $204.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.28. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $199.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.25. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $189.20 and a 1 year high of $267.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.03%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,733,600. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,000. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Progressive from $331.00 to $313.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm set a $235.00 price target on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $237.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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