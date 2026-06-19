SG Trading Solutions LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $411.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.43. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a PE ratio of 176.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.68.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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