SG Trading Solutions LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of SG Trading Solutions LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $307.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average of $152.74.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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