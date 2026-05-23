SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,017 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,283,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $961,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $467.51 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $297.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.86. The company has a market cap of $762.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.67 and a twelve month high of $481.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Melius Research set a $540.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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