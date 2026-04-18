Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 108,347 Shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT - Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,349 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 108,347 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Royce Small-Cap Trust worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust in the third quarter worth $46,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Royce Small-Cap Trust

In other Royce Small-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $75,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 47,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,352.15. The trade was a 10.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Trading Up 1.9%

Royce Small-Cap Trust stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Small-Cap Trust NYSE: RVT is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of small-capitalization companies. The trust is structured to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering shares that represent an undivided interest in a diversified portfolio of U.S. small-cap equities. As a closed-end vehicle, the fund may employ leverage to enhance returns and reinvest dividends to support growth over time.

The trust’s investment strategy is driven by fundamental, bottom-up research, focusing on companies with market capitalizations typically falling within the small-cap spectrum.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT - Free Report).

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