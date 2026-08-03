Shariaportfolio Inc. Buys New Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 0.7% of Shariaportfolio Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,338,198,000 after buying an additional 389,168 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,108,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $862,591,000 after buying an additional 3,481,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,600,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $418,557,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,901,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $374,229,000 after acquiring an additional 137,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,190,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $329,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,338 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $90.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $925.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 147.15%.

Skyworks Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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