Shariaportfolio Inc. Invests $5.30 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,304,000. Astera Labs makes up about 2.3% of Shariaportfolio Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $284.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $311.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.29, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.84. The stock's 50 day moving average is $359.97 and its 200 day moving average is $230.19. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 139,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $28,012,592.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,929,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,465,269.28. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total transaction of $60,543,877.74. Following the sale, the director owned 1,287,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $569,098,483.24. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

See Also

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