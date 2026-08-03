Shariaportfolio Inc. Invests $984,000 in AXT Inc $AXTI

Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,277 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $984,000. AXT makes up approximately 0.4% of Shariaportfolio Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the first quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AXT in the second quarter worth $42,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in AXT during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 123,601 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $14,007,701.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,149,533 shares in the company, valued at $243,606,574.89. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $711,261.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,793,691. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 251,636 shares of company stock worth $27,789,677 over the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on AXT from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on AXT in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of AXT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $125.00 price objective on AXT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXT currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.00.

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AXT Price Performance

Shares of AXT stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. AXT Inc has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $143.16. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,021.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company's 50 day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $62.01.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. AXT had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.08 million. AXT has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AXT Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting AXT

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results substantially exceeded expectations: AXT reported $0.19 in earnings per share versus the $0.07 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $47.6 million, well above estimates near $34 million and up sharply from the prior year. The company also reported improved gross and operating profitability. AXTI Q2 Earnings Beat on Record InP Demand, Revenues Rise Y/Y

AXT reported $0.19 in earnings per share versus the $0.07 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $47.6 million, well above estimates near $34 million and up sharply from the prior year. The company also reported improved gross and operating profitability. Positive Sentiment: AI-related demand is accelerating: Management cited record InP revenue and strong demand from data-center optical connectivity customers. AXT plans to expand capacity and increase output while targeting further margin improvement. AXTI Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Capacity Expansion

Management cited record InP revenue and strong demand from data-center optical connectivity customers. AXT plans to expand capacity and increase output while targeting further margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Q3 guidance was well above consensus: AXT forecast earnings of $0.30-$0.32 per share and revenue of roughly $66 million, compared with analyst expectations of $0.10 EPS and $38.7 million in revenue. AXT Stock Rips Higher After Q2 Earnings

AXT forecast earnings of $0.30-$0.32 per share and revenue of roughly $66 million, compared with analyst expectations of $0.10 EPS and $38.7 million in revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Needham upgraded AXT from Hold to Buy and assigned a $90 price target. Heavy call-option buying also indicated increased bullish trading interest. Needham Upgrades AXT to Buy

Needham upgraded AXT from Hold to Buy and assigned a $90 price target. Heavy call-option buying also indicated increased bullish trading interest. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the improved quarter, AXT’s trailing net margin remains negative and the stock continues to exhibit significant volatility, increasing the risk of sharp price swings after the rally.

Despite the improved quarter, AXT’s trailing net margin remains negative and the stock continues to exhibit significant volatility, increasing the risk of sharp price swings after the rally. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider-trading data shows executives made multiple sales and no purchases during the past six months, which could temper investor confidence, although these transactions may not reflect current operating conditions.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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