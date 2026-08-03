Shariaportfolio Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Shariaportfolio Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,450 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises about 1.0% of Shariaportfolio Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.'s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ferrari by 790.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Trending Headlines about Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations and full-year guidance was raised. Ferrari reported revenue of approximately €1.94 billion, up about 8% year over year, while earnings per share beat consensus estimates. Strong operating performance, higher cash generation and resilient demand supported the outlook. Ferrari raises 2026 guidance after Q2 earnings beat

Ferrari reported revenue of approximately €1.94 billion, up about 8% year over year, while earnings per share beat consensus estimates. Strong operating performance, higher cash generation and resilient demand supported the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Personalization and pricing power remain key profit drivers. Customers continue to spend on customized vehicles and higher-margin options, helping Ferrari expand its mix and profitability. The order book is fully covered through 2027, and Jefferies raised its price target to €400 while retaining a Buy rating. Ferrari price target lifted on pricing power and personalization growth

Customers continue to spend on customized vehicles and higher-margin options, helping Ferrari expand its mix and profitability. The order book is fully covered through 2027, and Jefferies raised its price target to €400 while retaining a Buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari continues to return capital to shareholders. The company reported additional purchases under its €250 million second-tranche share buyback, part of a broader multiyear program expected to total approximately €3.5 billion through 2030. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence. Ferrari periodic report on buyback program

The company reported additional purchases under its €250 million second-tranche share buyback, part of a broader multiyear program expected to total approximately €3.5 billion through 2030. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Early demand for the Luce electric vehicle appears encouraging. CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari is “very pleased” with orders for its first fully electric model, despite criticism of its debut. The comments help address execution concerns but do not yet provide detailed sales or profitability data. Ferrari very pleased with orders for Luce EV

CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari is “very pleased” with orders for its first fully electric model, despite criticism of its debut. The comments help address execution concerns but do not yet provide detailed sales or profitability data. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a significant overhang. After a roughly 98% run, commentary argues that Ferrari may be overvalued. With a price-to-earnings ratio near 38 and PEG ratio above 3, investors may be taking profits or demanding stronger upside before bidding the shares higher. Ferrari stock could be overvalued despite its run

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $394.51 on Monday. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $312.51 and a one year high of $504.49. The company has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ferrari to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Ferrari from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $477.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RACE

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Further Reading

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