SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,177 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of SharkNinja worth $26,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SharkNinja alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,773,000. Munro Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 2,371.9% during the fourth quarter. Munro Partners now owns 784,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,795,000 after acquiring an additional 752,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,889,000 after acquiring an additional 709,494 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $60,164,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter worth about $46,048,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Trading Up 3.0%

SharkNinja stock opened at $153.04 on Tuesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.12 and a 12-month high of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.01.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. SharkNinja's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SN. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.80.

Get Our Latest Report on SN

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SharkNinja, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SharkNinja wasn't on the list.

While SharkNinja currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here