Sharpepoint LLC Reduces Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Sharpepoint LLC decreased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises approximately 3.7% of Sharpepoint LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sharpepoint LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock worth $43,260,000 after buying an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.2%

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,053.31 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $530.16 and a 52 week high of $1,195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,037.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $905.20.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here