Shayne & Jacobs LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Shayne & Jacobs LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,150 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Shayne & Jacobs LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shayne & Jacobs LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.78. 2,538,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,553,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.58. The stock has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $123.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating on The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and set a $126 price target, signaling strong upside potential for the stock. Article Title

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating on and set a $126 price target, signaling strong upside potential for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related lifestyle and entertainment coverage, including stories about its films, cruise line, and theme parks, kept the company in the headlines but does not appear to materially affect the stock. Article Title

Disney-related lifestyle and entertainment coverage, including stories about its films, cruise line, and theme parks, kept the company in the headlines but does not appear to materially affect the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Disney also remains active in older streaming settlement news, including a $50 million claim process, which is unlikely to be a major new catalyst for the shares by itself. Article Title

Disney also remains active in older streaming settlement news, including a $50 million claim process, which is unlikely to be a major new catalyst for the shares by itself. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted that DIS has been dropping despite broader market gains, reflecting persistent short-term weakness in the shares. Article Title

Recent market commentary noted that has been dropping despite broader market gains, reflecting persistent short-term weakness in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James lowered its price target on Disney to $111 from $119, even while maintaining an Outperform rating, which may signal some caution about near-term upside. Article Title

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here