Shayne & Jacobs LLC Sells 2,071 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Shayne & Jacobs LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 2.2% of Shayne & Jacobs LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shayne & Jacobs LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts: Sign Up

Applied Materials Trading Down 9.6%

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $56.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.93. 5,283,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,260,349. The firm has a market cap of $425.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $499.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.46 and a fifty-two week high of $739.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $510.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $530.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $850.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $569.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

More Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 24,263 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.43, for a total value of $14,398,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 146,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,184,361.88. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total value of $5,547,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,326,071.43. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $169,654,805. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Materials wasn't on the list.

While Applied Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here