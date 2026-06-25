Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,695 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 7,898 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $198.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $149.26 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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