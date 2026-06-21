Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 6,779 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,589 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $158.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.53. The stock has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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