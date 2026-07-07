Shelton Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Shelton Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,552 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up 1.0% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.39.

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Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock traded down $25.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,269,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,117. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.86. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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