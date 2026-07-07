Shelton Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,922 CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in CocaCola by 867.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,206.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock worth $743,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,182,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,809,146,000 after buying an additional 9,078,447 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in CocaCola by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock worth $879,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246,627 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola has been highlighted as a standout performer versus consumer staples peers and the broader market this year, reinforcing the view that investors are rewarding its steady earnings profile and defensive business model. Article Title

Coca-Cola has been highlighted as a standout performer versus consumer staples peers and the broader market this year, reinforcing the view that investors are rewarding its steady earnings profile and defensive business model. Positive Sentiment: Coverage pointed to Coca-Cola’s launch of five new hard-to-find flavors as a sign of continued brand innovation and a scarcity-driven strategy that could support demand and keep the company in the spotlight. Article Title

Coverage pointed to Coca-Cola’s launch of five new hard-to-find flavors as a sign of continued brand innovation and a scarcity-driven strategy that could support demand and keep the company in the spotlight. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained broadly constructive, with reports saying Coca-Cola carries an average “Moderate Buy” rating, and some pieces noted the stock was trading near or at an all-time high ahead of earnings. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained broadly constructive, with reports saying Coca-Cola carries an average “Moderate Buy” rating, and some pieces noted the stock was trading near or at an all-time high ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on whether North American volume growth can offset softer international trends, suggesting the market is watching whether strong U.S. demand can balance mixed global performance. Article Title

Several articles focused on whether North American volume growth can offset softer international trends, suggesting the market is watching whether strong U.S. demand can balance mixed global performance. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced that North America chief Jennifer Mann will step down at the end of July, with CFO John Murphy taking interim responsibility. The move adds management uncertainty, but it does not appear to change the underlying operating outlook immediately. Article Title

The company announced that North America chief Jennifer Mann will step down at the end of July, with CFO John Murphy taking interim responsibility. The move adds management uncertainty, but it does not appear to change the underlying operating outlook immediately. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha article downgraded the stock, which could temper some bullish sentiment after a strong run. Article Title

One Seeking Alpha article downgraded the stock, which could temper some bullish sentiment after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage said KO underperformed both the market and competitors on Monday, reflecting some short-term profit-taking after the stock’s strong climb. Article Title

Recent market coverage said KO underperformed both the market and competitors on Monday, reflecting some short-term profit-taking after the stock’s strong climb. Negative Sentiment: Talk of a “Big Beautiful Boycott” targeting Coca-Cola’s brands created a headline risk, even though articles noted fundamentals have so far outweighed boycott pressure. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,412,772.64. This represents a 35.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 2.3%

KO traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.84. 4,421,610 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,387,607. The company has a market cap of $365.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $85.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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