Shepherd Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Shepherd Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,631 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Netflix accounts for 2.1% of Shepherd Street Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 896.6% during the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,116.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,297,816 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $215,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,992 shares during the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 850.4% during the fourth quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,317.1% during the fourth quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citic Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $350.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix continues to expand beyond core streaming, with new live-content initiatives and franchise-based consumer product deals that could create additional revenue streams over time.

Netflix continues to expand beyond core streaming, with new live-content initiatives and franchise-based consumer product deals that could create additional revenue streams over time. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts view Netflix as attractively priced after the pullback, noting that it is trading closer to its 52-week low while free cash flow guidance has improved and the ad business is scaling.

Some analysts view Netflix as attractively priced after the pullback, noting that it is trading closer to its 52-week low while free cash flow guidance has improved and the ad business is scaling. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary focuses on whether Netflix has shifted from a pure growth story toward a more mature, value-like profile, which could change how investors judge the stock.

Recent commentary focuses on whether Netflix has shifted from a pure growth story toward a more mature, value-like profile, which could change how investors judge the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage on June streaming lineups may help keep Netflix’s content slate in view, but it is not a clear near-term catalyst on its own.

Media coverage on June streaming lineups may help keep Netflix’s content slate in view, but it is not a clear near-term catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Netflix stock has been falling even as the broader market rises, reflecting weaker momentum and investor concerns about its premium valuation relative to recent performance.

Netflix stock has been falling even as the broader market rises, reflecting weaker momentum and investor concerns about its premium valuation relative to recent performance. Negative Sentiment: Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which may add to negative sentiment even though the sale was planned in advance.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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