Sherman Asset Management Inc. Has $195,000 Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sherman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 14,066 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cauble & Harre Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,329,788 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $259,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $46,722,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE ORCL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.92. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on Oracle (ORCL) , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers.

24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand.

Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Oracle Went From Tech Dinosaur to AI Heavyweight

Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Oracle Expands Its Agentic AI Push Through U.S. Defense Partnerships

Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle added Cleveland Clinic CEO Tomislav Mihaljevic to its board, which may support its healthcare strategy but is unlikely to be an immediate stock-moving catalyst. Oracle adds Cleveland Clinic CEO to board of directors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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