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Sherman Asset Management Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Alphabet logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sherman Asset Management cut its Alphabet stake by 19.4% in Q1, selling 4,150 shares and ending with 17,232 shares worth about $4.96 million. Alphabet remains its fifth-largest holding and about 4.6% of its portfolio.
  • Alphabet reported strong Q2 results, with earnings of $9.11 per share versus $2.89 expected and revenue of $119.8 billion, beating estimates. The article also notes continued strength in Google Cloud, Search, and YouTube.
  • Despite the earnings beat, investors are weighing higher AI-related spending and new regulatory pressure, including a large EU fine. Analysts remain mostly bullish overall, with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $419.86.
  • Five stocks we like better than Alphabet.

Sherman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,232 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.6% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sherman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. SKY Mountain Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,434 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $319.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.82 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $362.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The firm had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $440.00 price objective (up from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, President Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $419.86.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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