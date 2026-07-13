Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,388 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 43,617 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $122.54 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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