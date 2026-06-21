SHP Wealth Management Invests $1.22 Million in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,416 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,620,717 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $37,615,889,000 after purchasing an additional 165,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,388,519 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,919,573,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,523,423 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,212,433,000 after buying an additional 107,775 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 838.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,125,405 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $5,282,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,195,415,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts: Sign Up

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $951.45 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,096.50. The company has a market capitalization of $421.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,000.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $969.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $769.00 to $781.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $1,020.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,061.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

More Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Costco Wholesale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Costco Wholesale wasn't on the list.

While Costco Wholesale currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here