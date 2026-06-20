SHP Wealth Management Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,782 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $251.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Roundup

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International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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