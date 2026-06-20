SHP Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $399.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $57.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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