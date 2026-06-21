SHP Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Visa Inc. $V

SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,312 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invariant Investment Management purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ticino Wealth purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $327.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $359.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.23 and a 200 day moving average of $324.24.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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