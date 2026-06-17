Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 18,764 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,808 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock worth $18,198,990,000 after buying an additional 1,126,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock worth $3,976,534,000 after buying an additional 1,213,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.68 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

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About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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