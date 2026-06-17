Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 0.7% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after buying an additional 2,625,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,011,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $859,411,000 after buying an additional 1,811,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $788.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $1,020.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $705.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,110.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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