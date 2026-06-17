Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 14,916 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,086 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.9% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in Walmart were worth $16,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Walmart by 823.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,419,173 shares of the retailer's stock worth $158,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,459 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,285 shares of the retailer's stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Walmart by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,461,643 shares of the retailer's stock worth $497,034,000 after acquiring an additional 427,784 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,412,584 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $268,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $121.03 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $963.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day moving average is $121.96.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,986 shares of company stock worth $15,927,908. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here