Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 70,775 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,629 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,775 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in AT&T were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4,352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5%

T stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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