Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $407.17.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $408.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $370.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $415.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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