Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,763 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bey Douglas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company's stock.

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Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $218.73 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $222.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.79. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $248.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Waste Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Waste Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Waste Management from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management News Summary

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About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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