Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,023 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,582,818 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,357,478,000 after buying an additional 954,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $861,401,000 after buying an additional 865,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $270.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $254.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $332.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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