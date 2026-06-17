Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $258,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $982.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.04 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,012.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $839.14.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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